CUI Global (CUI +0.6% ) acquires Reach Construction Group, a privately held engineering, procurement and construction company.

Deal terms include the issuance of 2M CUI restricted shares and $35M in Seller's debt.

Reach has executed 40+ projects in excess of 450 megawatts; the company has contractual backlog in excess of $100M in North American projects, for FY2020.

The acquisition will immediately add significant revenues and contribute positive net earnings to CUI Global.

Effective immediately, Reach will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CUI Global, and Brandon Martin will continue as CEO of Reach