Online personal fintech SoFi (SOFI) says acquiring the financial services API and payments platform extends the reach of SoFi's products to other Galileo partners in the U.S. and international diversification and increases diversification and scale to SoFi's existing infrastructure.

Galileo's APIs power functions including account set-up, funding, direct deposit, ACH transfer, IVR, early paycheck direct deposit, bill pay, transaction notifications, check balance, and point of sale authorization as well as dozens of other capabilities.

SoFi Money is already integrated with Galileo's payment platform.