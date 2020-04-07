Deutsche Bank drops General Motors (GM +12.8% ) to a Hold rating after having the automaker set at Buy, citing heightened concerns about liquidity.

"Despite considerable declines in equity values since the start of the Covid crisis, we see additional downside risk for US autos stocks, in light of significant liquidity concerns from the prolonged production shutdown. We now estimate Ford and GM only have 15-17 weeks of liquidity under shutdown conditions before they hit their minimum cash levels."

The price target on GM from the German firm goes to $25. The PT still gives shares of GM a little room to run even after today's big rally.