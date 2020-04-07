Thinly traded nano cap BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX +53.5% ) is up more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 299K shares, on no particular news.

A key looming milestone is topline results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Motixafortide (BL-8040), combined with chemo and Merck's Keytruda, in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Overall survival and progression-free survival data should be available mid-year.

Shares rallied in December 2019 after the company released preliminary data that showed a 32% response rate and 77% disease control rate (responders + stable cancer), favorable results considering the highly treatment-resistant nature of this type of cancer.

On the working capital front, at year-end 2019, it had $27.5M in quick assets while operations consumed $22.7M during the year so a capital raise is on the horizon. During its Q4 earnings call, CFO Mali Zeevi stated that current resources should be sufficient to fund operations through "our most significant milestones."