Wells Fargo hikes its rating on Marriott International (MAR +10.4% ) to Overweight from Equalweight.

"We believe the implied valuation on 2022E is attractive vs. peers, it has underperformed Hilton by over 1000bps this year, and at comparable multiples to HLT, we believe MAR could achieve ~20% share price appreciation over the next 12 months, the second highest appreciation expectation in our coverage universe."

WF assigns a price target of $85 to Marriott.

Shares of Marriott are up sharply today amid a broad rally in the travel sector.