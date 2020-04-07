Averages with big gains as investors mull re-opening of economy

Apr. 07, 2020 12:51 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor125 Comments
  • Just before 1 PM on the East Coast, the DJIA is ahead 3.2%, the S&P 500 2.8%, and Nasdaq 2.1%.
  • The narrative continues to shift to chatter about a re-opening of the economy, rather than what's next to shut down. Today, MLB let leak its plans for maybe starting the season in May.
  • In New York, there were some ugly stats out on corona-related deaths, but that may be a lagging indicator. A more forward-looking number - daily ICU admissions - plunged to its lowest level in more than two weeks.
  • Energy leads the way with a 6.4% advance, followed by financials and a 4.7% gain.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up 10 basis points to 0.78%.
  • Oil and gold are little-changed.
