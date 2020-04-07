Comscore sees broad gains in TV viewing with country homebound
- A look by Comscore at TV ratings indicates viewing is still on the rise as many Americans start their second month indoors.
- Overall in the top 25 markets, viewing rose 13% in the week of March 16 vs. the prior week (up 33% year-over-year).
- The gains are broadly distributed across demographics, showing it's not only news that's drawing viewers to the TV. The 18-34 demographic is up 38%, and age 35-54 is up 35%, Comscore says.
- Households with adults ages 50-plus saw an increase of 12% from week of March 9 to week of March 16, and up 29% year-over-year.
- Year-over-year, middle-earning households (yearly income of $75,000-$99,999) showed the biggest jump, up 50%.
- Regions hit hard and early by the COVID-19 pandemic - Seattle and New York - showed smaller gains from already elevated viewing. The March 16 week brought the most dramatic viewing increases in San Francisco, Dallas, and other Midwest metro areas.
- Viewing among Hispanic households is up 42%, and viewing in Asian households up 62%.
- Local station owners: Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST).
- Major broadcasters: CBS (VIAC, VIACA); NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA); ABC (NYSE:DIS); Fox (FOX, FOXA).
- Major pay TV: Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B); AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX); Turner (NYSE:T); Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP); Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA).