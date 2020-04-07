Loop Capital turns bullish on Lowe's (LOW +5.2% ) on its view the home improvement retailer could top estimates even as macroeconomic factors weigh on the top line.

"Our F2020 sales estimate is cut by $2 billion, as we reflect the impact of a recession. Lowe’s faces its most difficult SSS comparison in F1Q, but we think there may be upside to our estimate of +1% if only because Lowe's is one of the few open retailers in much of the US."

The firm slides Lowe's to a Buy rating from Hold. The average sell-side rating on Lowe's is still Bullish.