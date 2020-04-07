Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) 1Q20 consolidated bookings exceeded $6.9M; and bookings for its Power Group exceeded $1.2M for the month of March 2020.

“Aside from our defense related work that makes up the majority of our business, we anticipate weakness in the commercial business of our OPG which, although providing power supplies for military, transportation and utility applications, also provides power supplies for oil and gas exploration and test and measurement applications. This part of our business may remain weak until the economy begins to recover”, mentioned Mitchell Binder, President and CEO.