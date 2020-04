TJX Companies (TJX +2.6% ) says it expects the cadence of re-openings to vary by state and locality in the U.S.

The retailer has committed to pay its associates until the week ending April 11 and will then implement temporary furloughs for the majority of store and distribution center associates in the U.S. TJX is also taking comparable actions with respect to portions of its non-U.S. workforce and continues to evaluate a variety of additional measures.

Top TJX execs are also taking pay cuts.

SEC Form 8-K