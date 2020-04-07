As unemployment rises due to efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the number of homeowners appealing to mortgage companies for more time to pay has soared in recent weeks, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Forbearance requests jumped by 1,270% between the week of March 2 and the week of March 16 then skyrocketed 1,896% between the week of March 16 and the week of March 30.

"MBA's survey highlights the immediate relief consumers are seeking as they navigate the economic hardships brought forth by the mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's senior vice president and chief economist.

That, of course, is stressing servicer call centers. Hold times increased to 17.5 minutes from less than 2 minutes three weeks earlier. Hang-up rates jumped to 25% from 5%.

The MBA urges the government to step in like it has with other markets.

"It is incumbent upon the government to provide a lending facility to support the mortgage forbearance burdens placed on single-family and multifamily servicers, as they still need to forward principal and interest payments to investors," Fratantoni added.

Total loans in forbearance for the March 2-April 1 period increased to 2.66% from 0.25%.

