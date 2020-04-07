Half of small businesses fall behind on April rent, poll finds - WSJ
Apr. 07, 2020 1:48 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- About 30% of more than 1,000 small businesses surveyed didn't pay any rent or mortgage payments at all in April and 20% made a partial payment, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a poll by Alignable, a small business social networking company.
- The early findings the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption to small businesses can set off a chain reaction hitting landlords, lenders, and mortgage servicers and investors.
- “I think this shows the time-sensitive need for the policy response to get liquidity in the hands of small businesses,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan, told the WSJ.
- He noted that half of all small business have cash buffers that would last 15 days or less.
- The SBA Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act is intended to help small businesses get the cash they need to keep employees on the payroll and pay rent.
- As of last night, only $50B of the $349B earmarked for the program have been processed since it launched on Friday.