Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) expects net sales growth of ~15% in Q1, or 13% in constant currency.

Expected comparable sales growth (excl gasoline): U.S. ~14%; Europe 10% and underlying operating margin to be above Y/Y.

The company expects FCF to exceed prior guidance of €1.5B and underlying EPS to grow in the mid-single-digit range for FY2020.

The company proposes a cash dividend of €0.76/ share for FY2019, up 8.6% Y/Y and acquired €348.7M of shares as of April 3 and to continue repurchases under the €1B share buyback program.

The company will report Q1 earnings on May 7, 2020.