Cowen lifts estimates on Wingstop (WING +10.4% ) after taking in the restaurant chain's sales update this morning.

The firm now expects 2020 EPS of $0.85 vs. $0.80 prior and 2021 EPS of $1.08 vs. $1.05 prior to account for what it sees as an "impressive top-line business update" and modest benefits from lower wing prices on company-operated margins

Analyst Andrew Charles explains the positive vibe on WING: "Wingstop is not as sports dominated of an occasion as Buffalo Wild Wings, though we posit part of March's traffic deterioration can be attributed to the lack of the NCAA March Madness tournament. We suspect that once social distancing practices are relaxed, Wingstop's comps will revert back to transactions as the business benefits from sustained brand awareness and reopening of dining rooms (20% of sales)."

Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on Wingstop and lifts it price target to $97 from $82.

