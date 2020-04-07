If Goldman Sachs (GS +4.6% ) achieves its target to raise a $5B-$10B fund, it plans to invest in cash-strapped companies through debt-like instruments that rank higher on the capital structure than equity, Bloomberg reports.

The fund won't look to gain control of companies.

It plans to invest a few hundred million dollars or more per firm, said Julian Salisbury, head of Goldman's investing unit.

"There’s a long list of companies looking for capital, and we want to be the solution provider,” he said.

The fund's investing will be headed by Tom Connolly and Greg Olafson as Goldman's private credit business teams up with the bank's special-situations group.