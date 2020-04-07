Franco-Nevada (FNV -2.9% ) falls as much as 6.5% after the company withdrew its gold and energy sales guidance for 2020 on Covid-19 uncertainties, but analysts at National Bank Financial think the company likely will not need additional funds for current financing commitments.

Franco-Nevada had $205M in cash and cash equivalents as well as undrawn credit facilities of $1.1B as of March 31.

National Bank maintains its Sector Perform rating, as the company's growth and financial strength is offset by higher valuation and oil exposure.

Scotiabank, which also rates the stock at Sector Perform, says the impact of the curtailments for will be essentially limited to a deferral of revenue.

Franco-Nevada also is not directly exposed to any potentially increased costs at the vast majority of its assets, Scotiabank says.