Joint venture between China’s Sinopec (SHI +2.7% ) and South Korea’s SK Innovation resumes work on expansion project of the firm’s petrochemical facilities in Wuhan.

Early this year, construction at the project had been halted due to coronavirus outbreak.

The expansion program started in late 2018 and is expected to complete by early 2021, when the firm’s ethylene capacity will be enlarged to 1.1M tonnes per year from 800,000 tonnes.

More than a fifth of the total 1,000 construction staff on the project have returned to work.