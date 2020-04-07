UBS sizes up the balance sheets of the cruise line operators after factoring in the latest cash-preservation moves by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +7.5% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +12.5% ), as well as the capital raise by Carnival (CCL +12.0% ).

Analyst Robin Farley: "CCL's capital raise last week gives it the longest runway of liquidity to stay afloat in a zero-revenue scenario, at about 12-13 months with potential for another 2 months based on prolonged layups, and more beyond that (as we detail below.) That puts CCL further ahead of RCL, which we believe has ~10 months of liquidity in a zero-rev scenario, and NCLH which we believe has ~7-8 months of liquidity in such a scenario."

UBS has a 12-month Buy rating on Royal Caribbean and Neutral ratings on Carnival and Norwegian.