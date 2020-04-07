Freeport McMoRan (FCX +6.5% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with an $8 price target at Credit Suisse, saying it sees "significant opportunities for alpha generation coming out of this pandemic driven recession."

Mining sector performance "now reflects [global financial crisis] level demand contraction, which presents the best buying opportunity in the sector in the past 20 years," analyst Curt Woodworth writes.

Freeport shares have lost nearly 50% of their value from a January peak.

Separately, the company says three employees at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Operations at the mine have not been affected, although any employees that came into contact with the affected workers have been told to self-quarantine, the company says.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.