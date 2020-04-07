Some beaten retail names start drawing bull cases

Among retail analysts, uncertainty rules the day amid the wreckage left by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many observers are waiting for more clarity in Q1 earnings reports before making a move, though there is positivity gathering around some downtrodden names.

Looking at big boxes, Kohl's (KSS +18% ) is a likely survivor of widespread store closures, SA author Adam Levine-Weinberg says; that's due to a better-than-class balance sheet, which gives it enough liquidity to survive and take advantage of fallen competitors in the future.

With all stores closed, Kohl's (which is still down 72% YTD) is likely to see a full-year operating loss and might temporarily violate debt covenants, he writes, but its leverage situation is a far cry from the likes of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) or Belk. It's also cutting capex severely (to $250M from a planned $750M). It looks like a steal below $15, he says (it's up $2.68 today to $16.83), even if it takes years to get EPS back into the $4-$5 range.

Macy's (M +3% ) bull Courage and Conviction is betting aggressively on the department store mainstay, and notes that a big part of the company's February 5 Analyst Day involved unlocking the company's real estate.

The author is calling for Macy's to unload its single most valuable bit of real estate - the multibillion-dollar Herald Square - and says that even aside from that and Macy's San Francisco Union Square location, there's lots of valuable real estate that isn't reflected in the stock price.

As for overall sales, the near term is unknowable but Q4 and the Christmas campaign are still far away, the author says. Macy's is down 67% YTD.

And Starbucks (SBUX +1.1% ) also has a resilient balance sheet to go along with a proven record of return on equity, contributor Nikolaos Sismanis says. Investors panicked amid store closures - shares are down 23% YTD - but financials are robust and valuation looks good even taking COVID-19 into account.

Despite a focus on returning capital to shareholders, cash is a "comfortable" $3.11B, he says, relieving the company of the liquidity worries tormenting many retailers today. It's also taking on cheap debt and leveraging it toward high ROE. (And even today, continuing to promise attention to what has been an aggressive buyback regime.) Its P/E is about 20; considering COVID-19 sales impact, at this early time analysts expect forward P/E of about 25.