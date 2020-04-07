Employees at Valero Energy's (VLO +5.0% ) Port Arthur, Tex., refinery reportedly have expressed worries about the company's slow response to the coronavirus after two workers tested positive.

The workers say Valero started to cut non-essential work and related contractors only this week after starting temperature checks last week - much later than other major U.S. refiners - according to Reuters.

Unable to work from home, many Port Arthur refinery employees are indoors in shared control rooms and eat in common dining areas, placing them at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

The refinery - which processes 335K bbl/day of crude but lately has been running at reduced rates due to weakened demand - employs more than 900 salaried and hourly workers, and ~750 contract workers are employed by third-party companies Valero hires to perform maintenance.