Parsley Energy (PE +2% ) CEO Matt Gallagher says Texas production cuts of 20% may not be enough and his company is willing to cut its own output 20% if others do.

But the top U.S. oil producing state cannot be the only one curbing supply to solve a global problem of low crude prices, Gallagher tells Bloomberg.

"Canada, Norway, Mexico, Brazil and of course the Big Kahuna, OPEC+, need to come to an agreement," the CEO says, adding that without a globally coordinated cut, "the service sector would be absolutely crushed and devastated," leaving U.S. oilfield jobs to move abroad