Parsley Energy (PE +2%) CEO Matt Gallagher says Texas production cuts of 20% may not be enough and his company is willing to cut its own output 20% if others do.
But the top U.S. oil producing state cannot be the only one curbing supply to solve a global problem of low crude prices, Gallagher tells Bloomberg.
"Canada, Norway, Mexico, Brazil and of course the Big Kahuna, OPEC+, need to come to an agreement," the CEO says, adding that without a globally coordinated cut, "the service sector would be absolutely crushed and devastated," leaving U.S. oilfield jobs to move abroad
Parsley is one of two shale drillers - the other is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -0.3%) - that have pushed Texas to coordinate a statewide cut among all producers.