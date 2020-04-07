RPM Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 07, 2020 5:30 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)RPMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- RPM (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.