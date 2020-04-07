Europe's antitrust watchdog has cleared the creation of a home entertainment joint venture between Warner Bros. (T +3.7% ) and Universal (CMCSA +3.1% ).

In terms of business, home entertainment - particularly physical discs like DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K UHD discs - has dwindled to a shell of itself over the past 10 years, which has led media companies to look to share costs while not giving up the revenue stream. Universal and Warner proposed their venture in January.

The European Commission examined the deal under a simplified merger review procedure.

The new venture will be active in manufacturing and distributing physical media in the U.S. and Canada.