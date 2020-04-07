Global COVID-19 cases top 1.4M, has U.S. turned the corner?

Per Johns Hopkins Case Tracker, global confirmed COVID-19 cases are now 1,407,123, up 7.5% from yesterday. Fatalities are up 11.2% to 80,759. Leaders:

U.S.: 383,256 (+10.4%)/12,021 (+17.6%).

Spain: 140,511 (+4.1%)/13,897 (+5.5%).

Italy: 135,586 (+2.2%)/17,127 (3.7%).

France: 110,043 (+17.3%)/10,343 (+15.9%).

Germany: 106,739 (+5.5%)/1,942 (+15.8%).

Cases and deaths appear to have finally peaked (al least preliminarily) both in New York and the U.S.

The declines are continuing in Italy and Spain while cases in France and the UK are ramping up. Germany appears to have peaked as well.