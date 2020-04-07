Crude oil futures (CL1: COM) reversed earlier gains to settle sharply lower, coming under pressure after a U.S. government report cut its U.S. and global price forecasts and outlook for domestic production for this year and next.

May WTI closed -9.4% to settle at $23.63/bbl, while June Brent finished -3.6% to $31.87/bbl, after both benchmarks fell yesterday.

Oil prices turned red after the U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2020 U.S. oil production forecast by only 1.2M bbl/day, "suggesting U.S. output will still contribute to an oversupplied market," Oanda analyst Edward Moya tells MarketWatch. "Expectations were growing that U.S. production could drop by 20% in the short term - for that to happen, the EIA would need to cut the forecast by another million barrels."

Investors also continue to anticipate an OPEC+ production deal, but "regardless of whether the country officially signs on or not, U.S. companies may be forced to deal with low prices by cutting production on their own," says Colin Cieszynski of SIA Wealth Management.

Despite crude's losses, oil equities are among today's best performers, with the S&P 500 energy index (XLE +3.8% ) rising as much as 7.6% intraday, its highest level since March 11.

Top gainers include WMB +14.7% , CLR +9.8% , APA +9.6% , SLB +6.2% , BKR +5.7% , NOV +5% , OKE +5% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, BNO