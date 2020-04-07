Bank of America sticks with a bullish view of Tractor Supply (TSCO -1.2% ) after factoring in several recent updates from the retailer.

"The strength of TSCO's sales performance when many retailers have been faltering, particularly toward the second half of March, is a testament to both the needs-based nature of TSCO's products, and the retailer’s ability to provide superior value and service to its customers in an omnichannel format," observes analyst Elizabeth Suzuki.

While Tractor Supply is set up favorably in the retail sector, Suzuki reminds that the company pulled back on dividends and will be spending more on wages in the months ahead.