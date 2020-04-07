Citing the "right mix of tenants, shopper demographics, and strategy (and liquidity)," Odeon Capital initiates coverage of Agree Realty (ADC +0.4% ), Realty Income (O +6.0% ), Federal Realty (FRT +3.8% ), SITE Centers (SITC +13.3% ), and Urban Edge (UE +7.7% ) with Buy ratings.

Analyst Alex Arnold points out that the recent selloff in retail REITs was broad and investors seemed to paint all mall-related REITs with the same brush.

Sees "this non-discriminant exodus from the group" as a significant stock picking opportunity. By name:

ADC: Sees ample liquidity — $170M of equity offering proceeds plus $400M in credit facility capacity. "Based on the quality of assets, positioning, and consistent performance, ADC shares have been most resilient to the recent sell-off, but they are still down significantly," Arnold writes.

O: With most of the REIT's tenant being retailers selling non-discretionary goods and services, "we see O as being in a unique position to not just survive the apocalypse but to potentially take advantage of it."

FRT: "FRT has delivered consistent FFO and NOI growth over decades, proving adept at evolving its portfolio along with the changing Retail landscape."

SITC: Likes the assets SITC has after its split with DDR. "The edited portfolio is light on enclosed mall, with concentration in open-air strips with tenants more likely to stand the test of time and the reformatting of the marketplace that is being accelerated."

UE: Has among the lowest leverage in the group and "has staying power with years of burn coverage." Current tenant mix is 20% home improvement, 18% discounters, 15% grocery, 11% general merchandise, and 9% experience (movies, restaurants, and fitness), "which we view as the right constitution for where Retail is headed."