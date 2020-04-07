Uranium prices (UXA:COM) could be headed higher after Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium miner, cut 2020 production guidance by ~4K metric tons due to measures imposed to combat the coronavirus.

Previous guidance from the Kazakh miner was 22,750-22,800 mt, on a 100% basis.

BMO analyst Alexander Pearce says 4K tons uranium represents ~6% of global demand, or ~8% of primary supply for 2020, which he says is likely to provide further upward support to the uranium price.

Cameco (CCJ +1.8% ), which is Kazatomprom's 60% joint venture partner at the Inkai mine in Kazakhstan, says operations will be reduced across all of its uranium mines for an expected period of three months.

Other relevant tickers include URG +20.4% , UUUU +9% , UEC +8.6% , NXE +7.9% , DNN +4% .

ETF: URA