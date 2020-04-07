Sage to axe 53% of workforce in cost-cutting move
Apr. 07, 2020 4:12 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)SAGEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Aimed at extending its cash runway to advance its pipeline and strategy, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will cut about 340 jobs or ~53% of its headcount. The bulk of the cuts will be from the Zulresso (brexanolone) commercial operation and related SG&A support functions. It will record a one-time charge of ~$31M, primarily in Q2, related to the terminations.
- Annualized savings are expected to be ~$170M, most from SG&A (~$150M). The company believes its current resources should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.
- It will provide updated guidance during its Q1 earnings call in May.
- Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the initiative.