Sage to axe 53% of workforce in cost-cutting move

  • Aimed at extending its cash runway to advance its pipeline and strategy, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will cut about 340 jobs or ~53% of its headcount. The bulk of the cuts will be from the Zulresso (brexanolone) commercial operation and related SG&A support functions. It will record a one-time charge of ~$31M, primarily in Q2, related to the terminations.
  • Annualized savings are expected to be ~$170M, most from SG&A (~$150M). The company believes its current resources should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.
  • It will provide updated guidance during its Q1 earnings call in May.
  • Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the initiative.
