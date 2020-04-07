Stocks fade to negative at the close, giving up strong gains

Stocks finished in the red after surrendering strong early gains which included a 900-point jump on the Dow: Dow -0.1% , S&P 500 -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Stocks stormed out of the gate this morning on optimism that the global pandemic is reaching its peak, but the major indexes gave back those gains by the close after New York state reported its highest number of daily deaths from coronavirus.

The news may have roused investors to the reality that virus-related shutdowns likely will weigh on the economy significantly beyond the current quarter.

"Risk to the downside is greater than the opportunity to the upside from this point," Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist David Kostin told CNBC today. "In 2008 in the fourth quarter, there were many different rallies - I call them bear market rallies - some of which almost hit 20% a couple of times, but the market did not bottom until March 2009."