Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) estimates preliminary book value per common share of $7.40-$7.60 at March 31, 2020 vs. $9.66 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Estimates March quarter preliminary core earnings (excluding PAA) per common share of 20 cents-21 cents vs. 26 cents in the previous quarter; compare with average analyst estimate of 27 cents.

Estimates, on a preliminary basis, economic leverage ratio was reduced to between 6.8:1 and 6.9:1 at March 31, 2020 vs. 7.2:1 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Has cash and unencumbered agency MBS of $4.6B and total unencumbered assets of $7.2B, as of March 31, 2020. Repo operations have been orderly with no collateral or margining issues.