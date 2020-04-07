Annaly sees 21%-23% decline in Q1 book value

  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYestimates preliminary book value per common share of $7.40-$7.60 at March 31, 2020 vs. $9.66 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Estimates March quarter preliminary core earnings (excluding PAA) per common share of 20 cents-21 cents vs. 26 cents in the previous quarter; compare with average analyst estimate of 27 cents.
  • Estimates, on a preliminary basis, economic leverage ratio was reduced to between 6.8:1 and 6.9:1 at March 31, 2020 vs. 7.2:1 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Has cash and unencumbered agency MBS of $4.6B and total unencumbered assets of $7.2B, as of March 31, 2020. Repo operations have been orderly with no collateral or margining issues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.