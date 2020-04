Jack Dorsey said in a tweet that he's "moving $1B of my Square equity" to #startsmall LLC to help in the fight against COVID-19.

He went on to say that the focus would shift to girl's health and education and UBI after the pandemic was "disarmed."

Unclear if shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) would move on the news, but he disclosed a document that would show the flows of contributions.

Jack Dorsey is the CEO of Twitter and Square, playing a part in founding both.