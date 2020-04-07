Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reports revenue was up 5% in FQ1.

The company notes revenue was negatively impacted by unrest in Hong Kong and COVID-19 by two percentage points of growth.

Levi's gross margin rate increased 110 basis points reflecting the benefit of price increases, direct-to-consumer and international sales growth and a reduction in sales to the off-price channel.

Operating income was down 11%% to $179M as higher SG&A expenses played in.

Levi Strauss ended the quarter (February 23) with a liquidity position of $1.8B after drawing down $300M on its revolving credit facility. Guidance was held back by the company due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, but management did update that all company-operated doors and all but six franchisee doors have reopened in mainland China, including Levi's beacon store in Wuhan

Shares of LEVI are up 3.66% in AH trading to $12.45.

Previously: Levi Strauss EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 7)