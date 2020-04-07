Citing the submission of additional data that it considered a major amendment, the FDA has extended the action date for its review of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's marketing application seeking approval for risdiplam for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

The new action date is August 24 (from May 24).

Roche in-licensed global rights to the survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier from PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in November 2011.

SMA-related tickers: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS)