BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) +4.1% AH says Q1 preliminary net sales are expected to be ~9% Y/Y excluding the impact of Q1 2019 discontinued legacy Cedar Creek siding line.

Higher sales reflects increased activity and demand through the first quarter which began to diminish in 2H of March 2020.

Excess availability, including cash on hand, at quarter end is estimated to be between $95M - $100M.

Additionally, the company announces term loan covenant amendment that provides greater financial flexibility by increasing the leverage ratio covenant levels in Q2 and Q3

As of April 1, 2020, the term loan principal balance was reduced to ~$69M

As previously announced, the Company will no longer be subject to the quarterly leverage ratio covenant when the principal balance of the term loan is less than $45M, If the Company determines to make ~$24M reduction in principal to eliminate the leverage ratio covenant, it can do so through proceeds from additional real estate transactions and asset sales, as well as voluntary prepayments

Q1 earnings call is scheduled on May 6, 2020