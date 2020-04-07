Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria said has plans to address concerns raised by the mortgage industry over servicers' ability to handle rising forbearance, but it's not a liquidity facility, reports HousingWire.

Instead, the government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) may transfer servicing away from companies that are struggling with handling advances.

The plan is similar to that of Ginnie Mae's program to help servicers that are faced with forbearance on loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

The FHFA has been overseeing Fannie and Freddie since the government took control of them during the 2008 financial crisis.

"We continue to monitor Fannie and Freddie servicers," Calabria said. "We are, at this point, comfortable with our ability to deal with any servicers that may have distressed so that we can either turn them into subservicers or transfer their servicing to other parties."

Mortgage servicer tickers: COOP, OCN, PFSI, WD