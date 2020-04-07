Citing a (most likely rare) positive impact from COVID-19, GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) sees Q1 revenue of ~$38.7M, up about 80% from a year ago and 46% above consensus of $26.5M.

About 80% of gross ePlex placements (net of 54 in the quarter) were from customers interested in COVID-19 testing. SARS-CoV-2 consumables accounted for ~2% of total ePlex revenue.

2020 revenue guidance increased to $112M - 122M from $100M - 110M.

Management will provide another update during its earnings call next month.