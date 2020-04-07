CFRA drops General Motors (NYSE:GM) to a Sell rating from Hold on its view that shares don't reflect the upcoming huge drop in U.S. auto sales and that a dividend cut is inevitable.

Analyst Garrett Nelson says the 12-month price target on GM of $15 is based on 4.7X the 2021 EPS estimate. "We cut our adjusted EPS estimates by $0.80 to $2.20 for '20 and by $1.05 to $3.20 for '21," he notes on the new GM math.

CFRA's price target is about 30% below where GM closed at today and less than half the average sell-side PT of $36.28 (reflects a lot of pre-pandemic PTs).