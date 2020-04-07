Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommends against supporting Williams (NYSE:WMB) Chairman Stephen Bergstrom in director elections at the company's annual shareholder meeting April 28, WSJ reports.

Williams was one of several companies which adopted poison pills last month as their shares plunged amid the coronavirus rout, but ISS objects to the "highly restrictive" nature of the pill, which kicks in if an unwanted shareholder buys a stake of just 5%.

According to ISS, of the 14 companies that adopted poison pills during March 13-30, all of the others chose triggers in the 10%-20%, and the proxy advisor calls the threshold for the Williams pill "extremely rare."

Bergstrom is running unopposed on the director slate, so there is little to no chance of his removal, and nearly 99% of investors voted for him last year.