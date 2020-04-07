PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) completes an agreement for new servicing advance financing through PNMAC GMSR Issuer Trust, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of PFSI.

Under the agreement, the trust issued new GMSR servicing advance notes.

The structure enhancement, which has been in development since early 2019, will provide PFSI enhanced liquidity to directly support its servicing advance obligations to Ginnie Mae and its security holders as necessary and afford borrowers relief as required under the recently enacted CARES Act.

With the new enhancement, PennyMac can now finance principal and interest, corporate and escrow advances associated with pooled Ginnie Mae loans.

The servicing advances eligible for financing include advances made by PennyMac Loan Services to support regularly scheduled monthly principal and interest to mortgage-backed securities holders, taxes, homeowner’s insurance, and other escrowed items and other expenses related to servicing delinquent loans.