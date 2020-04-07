The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 11.9M barrels of oil for the week ended April 3, its second consecutive increase after two straight declines.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 9.45M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 177K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 6.8M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose by 8.4M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

May WTI crude recently traded electronically at $24.36/bbl after settling at $23.63 today on Nymex.

