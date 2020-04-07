Thinly traded nano cap Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) rockets 39% after hours on the heels of its agreement with an undisclosed fund affiliated with an institutional investor for the direct placement of common stock and warrants that could raise as much as $20.7M.

Tranche 1 consists of stock priced at $1.52 per share and three-year warrants to purchase shares at $2.28 yielding gross proceeds of $5.0M.

The investor may elect to invest an additional $5.0M in the form of stock at $1.76 per share and three-year warrants to purchase shares at $2.71 subject to conditions (Tranche 2).

Gross proceeds could reach $20.7M if both tranches close and the warrants are fully exercised.

Net proceeds will fund the completion of the ILLUMINATE-301 study of tilsotolimod in treatment-resistant melanoma.

Share closed today at $1.24.