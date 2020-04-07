Geico (BRK.A, BRK.B) is the next insurer to give back premiums to drivers as motorized transport tumbles during national shelter-in-place orders.

The company will return 15% of premiums for auto and motorcycle insurance customers for renewals April 8 to Oct. 7, as well as new policies bought during that period.

It expects the benefit will be around $2.5B in aggregate.

The company has said it was pausing cancellations of coverage due to nonpayment/expiration through at least April 30.

That follows a similar "payback" from Allstate (NYSE:ALL), which is handing back 15% of monthly premiums in April and May to most customers (a $600M total).