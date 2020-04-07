Repo financing on MBS is down to $150M and one counterparty after the sale of $291M in MBS since March 27.

There's also $962M of repo financing on residential mortgage loans.

Company is current with all payments and margin requirements.

Total investment portfolio of $3B includes about $1.1B of unencumbered assets - $554M of non-agency MBS, $276M of CMBS, $272M of residential mortgage loans, and $200M in cash.

Debt-to-leverage ratio is 0.7:1.

Company is also looking for financing for $859M of unencumbered securities in the investment portfolio - if successful that would certainly grease the liquidity position.

