Work starts in Montana on Keystone XL pipeline
Apr. 07, 2020 5:31 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border in northern Montana.
- The state's Department of Environmental Quality issued the final state permits the company needed last Friday.
- The company says ~100 workers will be involved in the pipeline's early stages, but it expects the number to rise into the thousands in the coming months as work proceeds.
- Work on the pipeline is allowed under an exemption to Montana Gov. Bullock's stay-at-home directive, which is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the directive does not address worker camps, which the governor says is a concern.
- The 1,200-mile pipeline has been tied up for years in legal battles and several court challenges are still pending, including one due before a judge next week.