Work starts in Montana on Keystone XL pipeline

Apr. 07, 2020 5:31 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border in northern Montana.
  • The state's Department of Environmental Quality issued the final state permits the company needed last Friday.
  • The company says ~100 workers will be involved in the pipeline's early stages, but it expects the number to rise into the thousands in the coming months as work proceeds.
  • Work on the pipeline is allowed under an exemption to Montana Gov. Bullock's stay-at-home directive, which is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the directive does not address worker camps, which the governor says is a concern.
  • The 1,200-mile pipeline has been tied up for years in legal battles and several court challenges are still pending, including one due before a judge next week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.