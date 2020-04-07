Aimed at easing short-term financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is accelerating payments and other financial support to front-line healthcare providers.

It has also suspended prior authorization requirements to a post-acute care setting and when a member transfers to a new provider.

Other measures include extending timely filing deadlines for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Individual and Group Market health plans and implementing provisional credentialing to make it easier for out-of-network licensed clinicians to participate in UNH networks.