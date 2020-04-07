On a preliminary basis, Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) expects Q1 revenue of ~$1.3B, up 14% from a year ago and in line with consensus.

Reported operating income should be $140M - 145M (versus $102M a year ago) while non-GAAP operating income should be $220M - 225M (versus $203M a year ago).

The company experienced a dramatic surge in demand in March due to COVID-19 that the company was largely able to meet.

Global consumer sales were ~$1.1B, up 16%.

Management will release final Q1 results during the last week of the month.