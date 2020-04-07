Trump to ask Congress for $250B more for PPP loans: coronavirus briefing

President Trump said he'll go to Congress request an additional $250B for the paycheck protection program for small businesses.

That's in addition to the $349B that's part of the CARES Act already signed into law.

More than $70B of the small business loans have already been processed, he said at the White House coronavirus task force media briefing.

"Signs are our strategy is totally working" in the country's battle against the novel coronavirus, Trump said.

The government has 8,675 ventilators in stock and has 110,000 on order that will be coming "over a short period of time."

The U.K. has asked the U.S. for 200 ventilators. "We're going to work with them" to get them, Trump said.

COVID-19 is "disproportionately afflicting minority populations, especially African Americans," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We want to find out the reason" why African American seems three or four times more at risk for COVID-19 than others, Trump said. The White House will have better data on that in a couple days, he said. (Updated at 6:20 PM)

The U.S. now has 386,817 COVID-19 cases and 12,285 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center; that's up by about 25K new cases and 1,596 more deaths from yesterday.

6:03 PM: Trump said he'll be putting on hold money for the World Health Organization, but later said he's actually considering freezing the funding. He said the group "missed the call" on the virus and that they've "called every shot wrong."

6:09 PM: Speaking about the stimulus spending, Trump said, "The beauty is we're paying zero interest, or close to zero."

6:22 PM: Trump says he's looking into why the U.S. Postal Service is losing money on delivering packages for e-commerce companies. The USPS needs to raise its prices, he and he's not sure why the postal commission hasn't, he said.

6:41 PM: "I would love to sees a payroll tax cut," Trump said, adding that it would take a longer time to implement. "It would be a great thing for this country."

6:43 PM: "We continue to see evidence of stabilization in some areas of the country with the most significant outbreak," said Vice President Mike Pence.

6:44PM: More than $60B of the forgiveable loans under the PPP have been distributed, he said.

6:50 PM: Addressing workers in the food supply chain who are concerned about contracting the coronavirus, "You're vital; we need you to continue as part of our critical infrastructure to show up and do your job," Pence said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.